Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APGE. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.13.

NASDAQ APGE opened at $43.85 on Monday. Apogee Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $72.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average of $48.63. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 2.93.

In other news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $394,034.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,812,412.56. The trade was a 2.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,394,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,405,470.94. This represents a 2.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,995 shares of company stock worth $6,128,295. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APGE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

