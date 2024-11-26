AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Major Shareholder Maurice J. Duca Sells 2,701 Shares

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.08, for a total transaction of $648,456.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,916.16. This represents a 33.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
AppFolio Stock Up 3.6 %
APPF stock opened at $251.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.83. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.29 and a fifty-two week high of $274.56.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.11 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 188.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,254,000 after purchasing an additional 120,835 shares in the last quarter. Westwind Capital increased its position in AppFolio by 301.0% during the second quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 149,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 112,024 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 516.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 109,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,866,000 after buying an additional 92,034 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 998.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,334,000 after acquiring an additional 55,348 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter worth approximately $12,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.
