AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Major Shareholder Maurice J. Duca Sells 2,701 Shares

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.08, for a total transaction of $648,456.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,916.16. This represents a 33.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

APPF stock opened at $251.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.83. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.29 and a fifty-two week high of $274.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.11 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on AppFolio from $300.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AppFolio from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 188.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,254,000 after purchasing an additional 120,835 shares in the last quarter. Westwind Capital increased its position in AppFolio by 301.0% during the second quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 149,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 112,024 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 516.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 109,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,866,000 after buying an additional 92,034 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 998.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,334,000 after acquiring an additional 55,348 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter worth approximately $12,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

