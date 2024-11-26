Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,841 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BATRK. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the third quarter valued at $455,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Atlanta Braves by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 28,820.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the third quarter worth about $300,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanta Braves Trading Up 0.1 %

Atlanta Braves stock opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 0.70. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Atlanta Braves Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

