Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 229.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2,175.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 68.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TEAM. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Atlassian from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Baird R W lowered Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total transaction of $1,945,749.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,535,246.76. This represents a 3.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $123,963.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 143,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,482,294.26. This trade represents a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,746 shares of company stock worth $47,702,864 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $261.00 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $269.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.71 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

