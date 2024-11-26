Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 41.4% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Atmos Energy by 46.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 30,367 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $150.13 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $110.46 and a 12 month high of $151.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 46.87%.

In related news, Director Edward Geiser acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $362,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,003.78. This trade represents a 2,450.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATO

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.