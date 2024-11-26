AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,483 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.39 and a beta of 1.41. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $115.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AtriCure from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

