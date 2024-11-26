Avior Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 117.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in IQVIA by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 67.8% during the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in IQVIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 800,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,231,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 45,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $286.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $204.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.96 and its 200 day moving average is $226.98. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.62 and a 52 week high of $261.73.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

