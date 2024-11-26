Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $40,000 Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2,685.3% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 1,117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.21.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 11.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 20,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $698,569.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,656.02. The trade was a 38.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 154,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $5,329,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,997,111.77. The trade was a 37.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,466 shares of company stock worth $6,973,828. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

