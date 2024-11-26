B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Shares of 1,229 F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,229 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Get F5 alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,726,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 308,159 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,247,000 after buying an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,994 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,541 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,820 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in F5 by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,536 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on F5 from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of F5 from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on F5 from $186.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on F5 from $212.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.56.

F5 Price Performance

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $248.74 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $159.01 and a one year high of $250.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. F5 had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network technology company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,617,437.50. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $316,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,122 shares in the company, valued at $26,436,087.72. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,475 shares of company stock worth $977,039. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.