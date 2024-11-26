B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,074,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,180,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,957,000. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 474,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,692,000 after buying an additional 272,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,619,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.78. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 9.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.47 and a 200 day moving average of $54.57.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $252,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,456 shares in the company, valued at $20,091,400.80. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $370,880.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,659,585.44. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,078 shares of company stock worth $3,514,119 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

