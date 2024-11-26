Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 16.5 %

BBWI stock opened at $35.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gina Boswell acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,134.68. The trade was a 2.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5,270.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 300.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

