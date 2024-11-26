Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $131,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,750,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,419,000 after acquiring an additional 679,280 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,613,000 after purchasing an additional 217,349 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,619,000 after buying an additional 199,871 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,581,000 after buying an additional 175,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth about $224,110,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.88.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

NYSE BAH opened at $147.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $123.17 and a 12-month high of $190.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.03%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,280. This represents a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,840. This represents a 14.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

