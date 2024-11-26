CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,685 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of CBRE Group worth $31,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 2,830.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $138.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.18 and a 12 month high of $140.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $238,382.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,026.36. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,168.98. This trade represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

