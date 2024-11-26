Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,153.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $201.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.48 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.44.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $1,430,930.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,862.32. This trade represents a 34.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRL. Baird R W downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.