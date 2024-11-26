Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 436,342 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,479,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,342 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.95% of CarMax worth $114,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $1,406,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 351,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,736,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $747,000.

CarMax Trading Up 4.4 %

KMX opened at $85.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.90 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average of $75.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.73.

Get Our Latest Report on KMX

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.