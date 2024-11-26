Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,169,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,629 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $123,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 763.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 62,594 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,652,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,727,000 after acquiring an additional 78,189 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 34,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,909 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 110,410 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth $710,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

NYSE STAG opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $34.09 and a one year high of $41.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.49%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

