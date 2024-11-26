Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,718 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,247,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $117,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 9.5% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 47,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 14.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 69,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In other news, COO David D. Sliney sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $2,904,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,544,535.42. This represents a 13.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SF opened at $117.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $119.12.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

