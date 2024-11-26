Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 440,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $106,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 63.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $259.18 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.42 and a 12 month high of $267.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.03). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $146,485.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,403,882.40. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total transaction of $75,423.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,963.22. This represents a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,841 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

