Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,230,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 9.61% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $113,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $42.92 and a 52-week high of $51.95.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.