Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $110.95 Million Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,260,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 3.37% of Insperity worth $110,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Insperity by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 31,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $79.63 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.69 and a twelve month high of $119.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSP. William Blair cut Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insperity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

