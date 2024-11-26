Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $111.99 Million Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 587.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 567,628 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $111,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 904.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,939,000 after purchasing an additional 421,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 1,077.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 343,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,857,000 after buying an additional 314,007 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 224,965.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after buying an additional 238,463 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 245,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,307,000 after acquiring an additional 220,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth $35,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSTR. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.25.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $403.45 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The company has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a PE ratio of -191.48 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.58.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($8.98) earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total transaction of $1,465,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,372. This represents a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total value of $14,479,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,514.70. This trade represents a 90.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,259,177. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

