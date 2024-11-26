Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $116.89 Million Stock Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,451,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,385 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of RB Global worth $116,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RB Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,564,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,590,000 after buying an additional 114,225 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,311,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,865,000 after purchasing an additional 109,056 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,143,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,881,000 after purchasing an additional 168,945 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in RB Global by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,029,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,543,000 after purchasing an additional 120,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in RB Global by 22.0% in the third quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,418,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,900,000 after purchasing an additional 255,484 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RBA opened at $98.49 on Tuesday. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.84 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RB Global from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RB Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.36.

In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 17,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total transaction of $1,505,569.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,261,134.93. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

