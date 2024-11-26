Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $119.97 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,276 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $119,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1,329.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.3 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $113.65 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $134.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.42 and a 200-day moving average of $115.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 61.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.09.

Get Our Latest Report on SJM

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.