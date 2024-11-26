Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $120.58 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,403,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Principal Financial Group worth $120,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

NYSE:PFG opened at $87.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.71, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.39 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.37.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.26). Principal Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

