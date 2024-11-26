Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $125.92 Million Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,854,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Ball worth $125,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ball by 306.6% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 23,941 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 7.3% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 153,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Ball during the first quarter worth $12,292,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 400.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 130,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $53.57 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ball had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.03%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Ball from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

