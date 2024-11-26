Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,527,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,524 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Hologic worth $124,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 38.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $79.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.59 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.25 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

