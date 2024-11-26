Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 31,200 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,434,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $121,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 30.6% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lummis Asset Management LP boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP now owns 9,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Up 2.2 %

DG opened at $76.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $72.12 and a twelve month high of $168.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at $762,819.75. This trade represents a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,812. This represents a 1.23 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bernstein Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.