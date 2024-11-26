Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 384,708 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,993,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,708 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Dynatrace worth $106,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 124,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 30,914 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynatrace news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,905. The trade was a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at $10,810,185.15. The trade was a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

NYSE DT opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.95. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

