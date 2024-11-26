Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 48,103 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $108,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 6,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $668,465.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,030.97. This represents a 31.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 1,997 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $198,102.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,262.40. This trade represents a 7.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,932. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $147.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.58 and its 200-day moving average is $99.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.27 and a 12-month high of $149.89.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

