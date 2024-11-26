Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,065,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $119,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 19.5% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 0.9% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,503,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,206,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 439,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,414,000 after acquiring an additional 138,958 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $108.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.05 and a 200 day moving average of $118.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 71.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $147.57.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $807.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.44 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.40.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

