Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 971,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $106,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 37.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,423,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,851,000 after purchasing an additional 385,143 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.7% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 477,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,260,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 98,849 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $9,637,777.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,702,115 shares in the company, valued at $360,956,212.50. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 29,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $2,857,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 566,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,255,395. The trade was a 4.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,799 shares of company stock worth $16,449,718 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYV. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $140.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.43, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $81.38 and a one year high of $141.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 77.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

