Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141,849 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Hubbell worth $129,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $463.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $441.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.32. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $293.91 and a one year high of $481.35.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.02. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.56.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.20, for a total transaction of $533,332.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,553.40. This represents a 27.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

