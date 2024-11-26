Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chewy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.35.

NYSE CHWY opened at $34.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.26. Chewy has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Chewy had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Equities analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $789,999,991.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 183.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

