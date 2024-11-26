Citigroup Inc. Acquires 13,387 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,387 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of Molina Healthcare worth $29,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,716,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH stock opened at $298.10 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.69 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $323.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.05. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.17.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

