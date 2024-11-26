Citigroup Inc. Buys 1,112,371 Shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 1,907.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,170,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,112,371 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 11.65% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF worth $29,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYZ. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 283,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,165,000 after buying an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,430,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 133,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 30,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 87,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYZ opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.46. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

