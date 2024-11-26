Citigroup Inc. Purchases 34,624 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 336,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $32,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,529,000 after buying an additional 15,673,824 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,637,000 after acquiring an additional 255,991 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,363,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,575,000 after purchasing an additional 467,356 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,010,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,661 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $99.69 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.93 and a one year high of $101.55. The firm has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

