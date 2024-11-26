Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,576 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 331,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $28,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirova US LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $168,063,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 398.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,419,000 after buying an additional 1,678,784 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8,261.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 943,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,282,000 after buying an additional 932,216 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 86.5% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,586,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,094,000 after acquiring an additional 735,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,821,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,088,155,000 after acquiring an additional 723,188 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.68.

NYSE:CP opened at $77.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

