Citigroup Inc. Sells 6,319 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,319 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $29,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 79,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 26.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 28,857 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 588,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,002,000 after purchasing an additional 19,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 133,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTE. Barclays upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $58.24 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.32.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

