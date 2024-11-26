CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 48,203.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 50,614 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 402.6% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in CMS Energy by 448.5% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 860,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,924,000 after buying an additional 703,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $69.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.57. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $55.10 and a twelve month high of $72.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 14.01%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMS. Mizuho cut shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $136,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,439.07. The trade was a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $64,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,564.50. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

