Commerce Bank Acquires 1,712 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2,685.3% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 1,117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Evercore ISI raised BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $747,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 227,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,915,177.27. This represents a 8.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 20,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $698,569.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,656.02. This represents a 38.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,466 shares of company stock worth $6,973,828. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Trading Up 3.1 %

BorgWarner stock opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.87. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $38.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. BorgWarner had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 11.17%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

