Commerce Bank Has $831,000 Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,376 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Illumina by 292.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Illumina by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $143.82 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.51 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

