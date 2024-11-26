Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut Community Health Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.77.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $3.70 on Monday. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. The company has a market cap of $514.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYH. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 384.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 212,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 168,941 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 301.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 334,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 250,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,124,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,436,000 after buying an additional 28,669 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth $789,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

