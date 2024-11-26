Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Acquired by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 2,818,600.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,187 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 28,186 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 26,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 28,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

CRK stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.11 and a beta of 0.47. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $15.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.75 million. Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. Comstock Resources’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRK. Siebert Williams Shank cut Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

