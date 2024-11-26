Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 190,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,247,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,665,000 after purchasing an additional 173,817 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,351,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,376,000 after buying an additional 1,051,143 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,412,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,102,000 after buying an additional 70,731 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 27.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,890,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,712,000 after buying an additional 831,202 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 11.8% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 1,341,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 141,556 shares in the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Argus raised shares of Under Armour to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Under Armour Price Performance

NYSE UAA opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.56, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $11.89.

Insider Transactions at Under Armour

In related news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 9,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $84,919.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,240.19. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.