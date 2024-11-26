Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 571 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.71 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,469.61. This represents a 6.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 4.9 %

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 13.55, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 93.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HASI has been the topic of several research reports. Baird R W upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.58.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

