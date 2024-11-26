DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.80.

Several research firms have commented on DVA. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE:DVA opened at $166.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. DaVita has a 1-year low of $98.26 and a 1-year high of $169.12.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 88.18% and a net margin of 6.53%. DaVita’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DaVita will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $8,252,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,284,666.75. This trade represents a 5.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in DaVita by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also

