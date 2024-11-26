Dowlais Group’s (DWL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 62 ($0.78) target price on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup raised Dowlais Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 58 ($0.73) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dowlais Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 94 ($1.18).
Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.
