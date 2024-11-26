Dowlais Group’s (DWL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 62 ($0.78) target price on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised Dowlais Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 58 ($0.73) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dowlais Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 94 ($1.18).

Dowlais Group Stock Down 0.5 %

About Dowlais Group

Shares of LON:DWL opened at GBX 55.50 ($0.70) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 63.15. Dowlais Group has a 12-month low of GBX 47.32 ($0.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 109.15 ($1.37). The firm has a market capitalization of £754.80 million and a P/E ratio of -150.00.

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

