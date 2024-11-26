Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,782 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the second quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 51.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth $62,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.22.

WRB opened at $63.06 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $63.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

