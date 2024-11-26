Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 721 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 283.3% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $52.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1836 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

