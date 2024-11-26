Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Allstate by 18.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,000,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,114,000 after purchasing an additional 472,040 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 10.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,517,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,851,000 after purchasing an additional 145,986 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Allstate by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,437,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,545,000 after buying an additional 47,038 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 18,472.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,052,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,642,000 after buying an additional 1,047,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Allstate by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,007,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,948,000 after buying an additional 31,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. This represents a 57.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Raymond James upped their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allstate from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.19.

View Our Latest Report on Allstate

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $202.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.11. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $134.17 and a twelve month high of $205.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.